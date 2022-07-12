This Photo Of Seascape Drenched In 'Tricolour' Is A Sight To Behold For Every Indian

A beautiful picture of scenery that looks like the tricolours of the Indian flag is going viral on social media. In the picture shared by the Twitter page of Amrit Mahotsav, we can see three colours of the Indian flag, saffron, white and green. The photo has made everyone proud of our national flag and has been widely shared on social media.

Sharing the picture, the official Twitter account of Amrit Mahotsav wrote in the caption, "Our pride, the tricolour in nature".

This picture of sunset looked like Indian flag colours. Meanwhile, the photo is captioned as 'Nature flaunting Tricolour'. At first, you will see a saffron sunset sky, then ocean waves in the middle, which look white in colour. Ocean waves can be seen touching the grass.

This picture is going viral on social media and netizens are praising the beauty of nature. Some are feeling proud of our Indian flag. Many people commented, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' on the post, meanwhile, some just called the picture 'Beautiful'.

For the unversed, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative taken by the Government to celebrate 75 years of independence. The official website of Amrit Mahotsav reads, "it is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav's official journey started on March 12, 21. It commenced a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence and will conclude on August 15, 2023.

Earlier, a video of a reverse waterfall in Maharashtra went viral on social media. The video was shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Sharing the video, he wrote, "When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons."