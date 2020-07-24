A Twitterati shared the picture of Murphy in a visual from ‘Batman Begins’ and the resemblance from Aditya Kashyap's look in ‘Jab We Met’ was striking.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Irish actor Cillian Murphy is trending in India and the reason is Aditya Kashyap of ‘Jab We Met’ played by Shahid Kapoor and the striking resemblance in the looks of the two actors. The desi fans of Imtiaz Ali's 2007 blockbuster rom-com are convinced that Aditya Kashyap was played by none other than Cillian Murphy of Netflix's ‘Peaky Blinders’ fame.

A Twitterati shared the picture of Murphy in a visual from ‘Batman Begins’ and the resemblance from Aditya Kashyap's look in ‘Jab We Met’ was striking.

Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met looks really hot😍😍 pic.twitter.com/MkV83WpH1j — Diti (@pun_nauti) July 21, 2020

Another user wondered if Murphy was about to sing ‘Tum se hi’ in a sequence from ‘Batman Begins’. “Why does Cillian Murphy from Batman look like Jab We Met’s Shahid who is just about to sing “Tum Se Hi”?” wrote the tweeple.

Why does Cillian Murphy from Batman look like Jab We Met’s Shahid who is just about to sing “Tum Se Hi”? pic.twitter.com/K7tuteNoR5 — Muhammad Mahroof (@Mahrooof98) July 22, 2020

And the Aditya Shelby blend of resemblance.

ADITYA SHELBY FROM JAB WE MET pic.twitter.com/Ubln3TNBqk — Aryan⚡ (@_Maasumladka) July 21, 2020

“And just when I have resumed my Peaky Blinders watch, internet has gone wild about this cross connection between Cillian Murphy from Batman with Adittiya from Jab we met! Y'all are kinda destroying his Tommy Shelby image in my mind!,” wrote another user.

And just when I have resumed my Peaky Blinders watch, internet has gone wild about this cross connection between Cillian Murphy from Batman with Adittiya from Jab we met! Y'all are kinda destroying his Tommy Shelby image in my mind! 🤧 https://t.co/bhqpFLEB5J — I aspire not to be a Teflon Slacker ϟ (@kutumoni04) July 23, 2020

“people: I remember him from peaky blinders legends: I remember him from batman begins me: y'all wrong, I remember him from jab we met,” you can agree upon it, quite fairly at that.

people : I remember him from peaky blinders



legends : I remember him from batman begins



me: y'all wrong, I remember him from jab we met pic.twitter.com/eG1VzVIcOh — Pop Base (@taytaeshoe) July 22, 2020

Indians have simply got no chills at the resemblance with doppelganger parallel.

Cillian Murphy: I'm not Shahid Kapoor

Indians: pic.twitter.com/I8gyw96tRW — Ayush Saxena (@ayush__007_) July 22, 2020

The internet has banged the bong of Aditya Kashyap -Cillian Murphy resemblance but so far, neither Cillian Murphy nor Shahid Kapoor or Imtiaz Ali have taken the note of this striking resemblance. The Hollywood twin of Shahid Kapoor, we did not know existed before, has surprised a few and shocked many. And the trend of this striking contextualising is staying upright and in trend for the time being.

