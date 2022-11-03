This Pakistani Actor Will Marry A Zimbabwean Man If They Beat India In T20 World Cup

CRICKET has always been a sport that everyone enjoys watching. from watching it and cheering for the team standing in front of a tea stall to enjoying it while sitting in a room, the game always excites its viewers. However, the upcoming India-Zimbabwe match which is scheduled to take place on November 6, has become a hot topic of discussion for a unique reason.

Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari Shinwari, in a tweet announced that if Zimbabwe "miraculously" beats India in the upcoming match, she would marry a Zimbabwean man.

In a tweet, the actor wrote, "I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match." Ever since posted, the tweet has garnered a total of 1,556 likes and 95 retweets.

I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

As soon as the post went viral, netizens trolled the actor. "I’m from Zimbabwe," wrote a user. A second also posted one of her earlier tweets in which the actor claimed that she would change her name to 'Narendra Modi' "if India wins against Bangladesh". Along with the screenshot, the user wrote, "What about it ma'am?? Will you change your name??

What about it ma'am??

Will you change your name??😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ldOqSiDfm5 — Shahi Afridi (@AfridiShahi2) November 3, 2022

"You were supposed to delete ur twitter account if India beats Bangladesh," said another.

A fourth user said, "Then I feel sorry for you how will you live your whole life alone."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when the Pakistani actor hit headlines for her tweets.

Earlier, when India lost to Australia in the first T20, Hardik Pandya shared a post with the caption, "We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always."

We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always 🇮🇳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yMSVCRkEBI — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 20, 2022

Soon after this, Shinwari took a dig at the Indian cricket team and wrote, "Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it."

Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it 😂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) September 20, 2022

Her act had attracted sharp criticism by the netizens.