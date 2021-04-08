New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Social media is one such place where people will find all genres of information, whether it's hardcore news, health-related stuff or entertainment. It just not keep you updated regarding whatever is going around the globe but gives you instant fame if people want to utilise its power. Recently, a Sikh man, Gurdeep Pandher from Canada, is grabbing eyeballs for his bhangra routine on the frozen lake for a very special reason that will leave you motivated.

Gurdeep, who rose to fame with his social distance bhangra tutorials, is doing rounds on social media for showing off his skills in the middle of a frozen lake after getting the second dose of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video and wrote, "Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone's good health."

Here have a look:

 

Well, his video has become a hit among those who are scared of taking the COVID-19 vaccine due to its common side effects. Gurdeep's video is only 24 hours old but has garnered over 1 lakh views. Not just this, when he posted the tweet, users from all over the globe bombarded his comment section lauding him for his positive reaction after the second jab.

One of the users wrote, "Greetings from Paris, France Folded handsYour Bhangra dancing and pure joy of life keep me and so many others going! Keep dancing and bringing joy to the world! Thankyou so much for sharing your joyful dancing with everyone. And huge congratulations on your second COVID vaccine dose!"

Here how Gurdeep's video has inspired people across the globe:

 

What did you do after taking the second jibe? Do share with us

 

