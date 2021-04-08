Gurdeep Pandher from Canada is grabbing eyeballs for his bhangra routine on the frozen lake for a reason that will leave you motivated.

Social media is one such place where people will find all genres of information, whether it's hardcore news, health-related stuff or entertainment. It just not keep you updated regarding whatever is going around the globe but gives you instant fame if people want to utilise its power. Recently, a Sikh man, Gurdeep Pandher from Canada, is grabbing eyeballs for his bhangra routine on the frozen lake for a very special reason that will leave you motivated.

Gurdeep, who rose to fame with his social distance bhangra tutorials, is doing rounds on social media for showing off his skills in the middle of a frozen lake after getting the second dose of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video and wrote, "Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone's good health."

Here have a look:

Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone's good health.

YouTube: https://t.co/xGalq3TbEH pic.twitter.com/GvivlIk5KY — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) April 7, 2021

Well, his video has become a hit among those who are scared of taking the COVID-19 vaccine due to its common side effects. Gurdeep's video is only 24 hours old but has garnered over 1 lakh views. Not just this, when he posted the tweet, users from all over the globe bombarded his comment section lauding him for his positive reaction after the second jab.

One of the users wrote, "Greetings from Paris, France Folded handsYour Bhangra dancing and pure joy of life keep me and so many others going! Keep dancing and bringing joy to the world! Thankyou so much for sharing your joyful dancing with everyone. And huge congratulations on your second COVID vaccine dose!"

Here how Gurdeep's video has inspired people across the globe:

Greetings from Paris, France 🙏🏻Your Bhangra dancing and pure joy of life keep me and so many others going! Keep dancing and bringing joy to the world! Thankyou so much for sharing your joyful dancing with everyone. And huge congratulations on your second COVID vaccine dose! ❤️🙏🏻 — Lisa Lindqvist (@lisa_lindqvist) April 7, 2021

Everything about this is beautiful! Hope you are feeling well after #2. Thank you for your joy from Cape Cod, Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/bx5I7pukyS — AKSN in a mask 😷✌🏼🌈 (@shipenewbery) April 7, 2021

You are wonderful and inspiring. I wish I had thought of this only I don't really have a traditional dance I could do, although I did take some modern dance in college, lol.



I need a middle aged lady Uber driver dance. — Nona Yerbiznatch/p🌊😷🇺🇸🥗🏳️‍🌈💃✝️🧘‍♀️👻💙🖤⚛ (@mariateresag) April 8, 2021

You really bring a sense of positivity during these truly trying times. I believe you are a perfect person to be nominated for The Order of Canada. You truly deserve it good sir. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. Peace and happiness be with you. — Dave (@StarPugLord) April 7, 2021

What did you do after taking the second jibe? Do share with us

