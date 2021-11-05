New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli had struggled a bit in winning a toss especially in the ongoing T20 WC 2021, but on his 33rd birthday on November 5 the losing streak of the skipper finally ended as India won the toss against Scotland. This is the first time that Virat won the toss in this tournament and that has led the Internet to react.

Reacting to his toss win Kohli after winning the toss said, "Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday." Elated Twitter users have flooded the microblogging site with reactions

Here, take a look at some of our favorite reactions here:

What! No way!

It's Diwali effect or birthday gift maybe!

"Birthday boy the Captain King @imVkohli, india won the toss bowling 1st good luck boys.!!," wrote an happy Twitter user.

"Virat Kohli wins the toss. I don't think he has anything more significant to prove to his haters, detractors and critics. More Power to Virat," commented a second user.

His fans and well-wishers seemed happy for the captain's achievement while mane took the internet to mock the situation too. And some couldn't even believe that Kohli actually won the toss. As one shocked user commented," What! No way!It's Diwali effect or birthday gift maybe! Virat won the toss."

This isn't a drill.

India have won the toss!

"This isn't a drill. India have won the toss! VIRAT KOHLI HAS WON THE TOSS! ," wrote another amused netizen.

Today's toss win was Kohli's first toss win in T20Is in seven matches, let alone the three games in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The last time he won the toss was on March 14 this year, during the home series against England, the two being his only such wins in the format in nine games in 2021.

Meanwhile, India bundled out Scotland on 85 in 17.4 overs in the ICC T20 WC 2021 on Friday. Now, India needs 86 in 120 balls to secure their second win in the tournament.

