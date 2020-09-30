New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: When buying a car, some people spend as much money as they can to buy a comfortable, good mileage-giving car, while some get fascinated by trending and fancy number plates and spend lakhs of money in just adding a fancy number to their drive.

In a similar incident, a fancy car number plate with 0009 registration number was sold at a price of Rs 10.1 lakh in Delhi during this month despite the massive dip in car sales in the past few months. The fancy number plate, which was the highest bid since COVID-19 outbreak, was auctioned on September 11, 2020. Apart from 0009, the number series 0003 and 0007 at Rs 3.1 lakh each were also among the highest auctions made in September.

It is reported that in July, the same number series was sold for Rs 7.1 lakh and the transport department earned Rs 33.3 lakh in August and Rs 33.8 lakh in July through the e-auction of fancy numbers. The transport department has earned Rs 99.6 lakh from April to August.

However, the Delhi government has taken it positively as buying fancy numbers is an extravagance. The highest ever bid was made in 2017, when a hospitality firm paid Rs 16 lakh for the number 0001. The number is rare as the transport department has run out of alphabet combinations. The other sought after fancy numbers are 0009 and 0007 an official said as quoted by Times of India.

The e-auction of fancy numbers was started in 2014. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited organises the e-auction on behalf of the transport department.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma