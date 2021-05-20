Sujeet Singh, the Director of Sales for Arabian Nights Tours stated that the slots are sold out as all seats were bought by vaccine seekers from Dubai. The logistics from India is yet to be worked upon.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As most people are facing a tough time booking a slot to get vaccinated amidst the shortage of vaccines in India, Russia appears to be an ideal place for many. Recently, the Dubai based travel agency Arabian Nights offered a 23-night holiday package from Delhi to Moscow which includes two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and a vaccination certificate. The package which costs Rs. 1.3 Lakh seems to be already sold out.

According to a report by ETTravelWorld, Sujeet Singh, the Director of Sales for Arabian Nights Tours stated that the slots are sold out as all seats were bought by vaccine seekers from Dubai. The logistics from India is yet to be worked upon.

The Aeroflot flights from Delhi to Russia which flies twice a week are already booked according to Singh. However, due to high demand from different parts of India, the travel company may arrange charter flights from specific cities.

“As per the package, you get yourself registered the day you land, and the next day itself you get the first vaccine shot. Then you can take it slow for some time and in between visit St Petersburg for four days. On the 21st day, you get the second shot and on the 23rd night you fly out,” explained Kristina Avetisyan, General Director, Travel buddy.

According to Avetisyan getting vaccination in Moscow is extremely easy. One can enter a shopping mall and simply get a vaccine by showing their passport and registration slip. However, due to the ongoing Covid crisis in India, several countries are blocking arrival from India which might make it difficult to arrange a flight for the Indian passengers to Russia in future.

“Yesterday, two people in Moscow tested positive with Indian variants. We don’t know what will happen in the future and it’s not in our hands. But while the country is open to Indians and the Russian embassy is giving out tourist visas, we would like people to avail this package,” said Avetisyan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan