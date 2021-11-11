New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There are employees who are troubled by their bosses after work hours and if you are one of them, Then this country's solution will make you think to relocate for work.

The Portuguese parliament has passed a new labor law in their country which restricts bosses to call their employees outside work. The law has been passed in the nation to promote a healthier work-life balance and attract “digital nomads” to the country.

According to the newly passed legislation in Portugal by Portugal’s Socialist Party, employers can be penalised for contacting employees outside working hours as well. The law was passed on Friday and along with that Portugal also expanded Work from Home-keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

Under the new rules, employers will be fined, if they tried to contact any of their employees once they have sign-offed from their work. They will also be liable to pay for the gas and electricity bills incurred due to working from home.

Portugal's Minister of Labour and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho, said, "The pandemic has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated."

"Telework can be a 'game changer' if we profit from the advantages and reduce the disadvantages,” she added.

Portugal also introduced some other rules such as banning employers from monitoring their workers at home and ensuring workers meet with their boss every two months to stop isolation.

Additionally, Employees with children will be given the legal protection to work from home until their children turn eight, without having to secure approval from management.

Portugal's Minister lauded the nation's law and added that "We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live in. We want to attract them to Portugal."

Dream come True! Right?

What are your thoughts on this? Do share with us.

Posted By: Ashita Singh