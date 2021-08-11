Brazil has a unique Coca-Cola lake and foodies are already making it one of the biggest tourist hotspots of the area. the name of the lake is Araraquara but soon it became popular with the name Coca-Cola due to the color of the water that is similar to the drink.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Have you ever imagine swimming in a lake full of Coca Cola? Well, your dream might just come true if you travel to Brazil. Yes, you have heard it right Brazil has a unique Coca-Cola lake and foodies are already making it one of the biggest tourist hotspots of the area. We all know Coca-Cola is one of the most popular soft drinks around the world. The fizziness and zing it offers give us a boost of freshness.

Here's all you need to know about this incredible pool of water:

Coca-Cola lake

Actually, the name of the lake is Araraquara but soon it became popular with the name Coca-Cola due to the color of the water that is similar to the drink. It is located in Mata da Estrela, a great Atlantic rainforest reserve situated in Formosa Bay in the State of Rio Grande do Norte.

The Mata da Estrela is in the municipality of Baía Formosa in Rio Grande do Norte. It was created on 30 March 2000 by the then President of the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA). It takes its name 'Mata da Estrela' (star forest) from its shape. The reserve holds a part of Atlantic Forest in an area that was largely deforested to make way for sugar cane plantations. The forest is open to visitors who wish to experience the varied flora and fauna.

Why the color?

The high concentration of iodine, iron, and pigment from the tree routes is what gives the water a dark color. Despite its color, the water is clean and you can dive into the lake. In fact, the inhabitants of the region believe that its waters possess curative and rejuvenating qualities.

How to reach the lake?

To get there you must walk through a trail in the forest for 5 hours or experience an adventurous ride from the beach. In the forest, you will be able to enjoy the beauty and listen to its sounds, especially those from the Guariba monkeys.

