This Chocolate-Made Phoenix Is Internet's New Obsession | Watch

EVERYONE will agree to the fact that chocolates are something that can lighten up anyone's face. Some might call it an overrated statement, but when it comes to ice-creams, or pastries, chocolate flavour always the first choice. So, presenting a treat to the eyes of every chocolate lover.

When it comes to cake and pastries, bakers can always be seen experimenting in order to make something unique and different. From customised pastries, to giant cakes, the internet has witnessed some really amazing bakery edibles.

Now, the latest video that is making rounds on the internet has become nitizens' new obsession. The creative video makes the chocolate structure look so realistic that the viewers are left confused if it's a cake or a phoenix (an immortal bird associated with Greek mythology).

A pastry chef Amaury Guichon who is popular for crafting chocolate masterpieces shared a picture of his latest creation, i.e., a phoenix. He also detailed it magnificently with 2,000 chocolate feathers, and took to Instagram and posted the video of making of the giant bird.

Take a look:

"Chocolate Phoenix! 2000 chocolate feathers later, the phoenix was finally reborn," he wrote. He used chocolate to create it and food colour to make it look more realistic. The feathers are designed using a basic tool before attaching them to the phoenix. The whole structure was then sprayed with edible paint colour so that it looks more real and actually magical.

Ever since it has been shared, the video clip has had 13 million views and more than 8, 90, 000 views. Netizens also flooded the comment section with some waiting to see if someone cracks it to eat.

"The amount of time, effort, and dedication this must've taken. It's absolutely beautiful," wrote a user.

"I was just waiting for the break and taste moment glad you didn’t that should be kept intact," said a second.

"You can appreciate this one too. Art of chocolate. Everything you see on this page is edible," a third user wrote.