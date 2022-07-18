This Bar Is Selling 'Johnny Depp Shots' For Men Feeling 'Unsafe And Scared'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal drama is still grabbing much attention even after the final verdict of the defamation trial is out. Amid the discussion about the trial, a bar has introduced 'Johnny Depp shot' to help the men who are feeling unsafe or scared. The picture of the pamphlet was taken from the men's restroom in a bar and it went viral on social media.

The picture was shared on Reddit and has been receiving praise from the netizens. The pamphlet reads, 'Johnny Depp shot. Here to keep you safe'.

It further says, "Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot. The 'Johnny Depp shot' has three stages. If a customer will order a 'neat Johnny Depp shot', then a bar staff will drop the customer out of the building. If you will order 'on the rocks' Johnny Depp shot, then bar staff will call a taxi for you. If ordered with lime, bar staff will call the police. Moreover, it is also mentioned that all of this will be handled discreetly and without any fuss.

Many netizens pointed out that 'Johnny Depp shot' is similar to the 'Angel shot'. A Redditor commented, "It's a take on the Angel Shot. This is common at venues in the US." For the unversed, an angel shot is a special drink order that alerts staff that guests feel uncomfortable and need assistance. It's a secret code that will discreetly tell the bar staff a customer needs help.

Netizens have praised this initiative taken by the pub for men. One person commented, "Glad to see that it's not only women who have things like this." Another commented, "Nice to see they have a version for men".

For the unversed, Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard over a Washington Post op-ed published in 2018, in which Amber Heard described herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse', but did not name him. Meanwhile, in the defamation trial, Johnny Depp was awarded more than USD 10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just USD 2 million for Amber Heard who had counter-sued him after a six-week trial.