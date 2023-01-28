This American Couple's Personal Library With 32,000 Books Is Treasure To Bookaholics | See Pics

This library by an American couple might be a dream coming true. According to a post shared by a Twitter user Kathleen O'Neal Gear, this library has nearly 32,000 books.

By Anushka Vats
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 10:28 PM IST
Americal couple's personal library(Image Credits: Twitter/@GearBooks)

READING a book or a novel is not everyone's cup of tea. While it's just a source of knowledge for many, several people are so in love with books that the greatest treasure for them would be a room full of books. A lot of bookaholics can relate to that. For them, every new chapter, or story, is a new world. They find happiness by falling in love with the fictional characters of novels.

Take a look:

"Our personal library has about 32,000 books. I guess other people bought cars and boats," read the caption. It was shared on January 26, and has amassed over 3 million views and more than 50 thousand likes so far.

Meanwhile, netizens were also stunned by the post. "I grew up in a house full of books; we had room dividers made of bookshelves. Now I probably have as many as that long wall on the left, but they are scattered throughout the house. I love books," wrote a user.

"Yeah, I have about the same number. On my Kindle. And I can take it with me just about anywhere... and I still have space for all my stuff," said another.

"I want to come and smell the room," said another.

"I am both proud and humbled by this!" remarked a fourth user.

