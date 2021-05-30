Greeting the Prime Minister, the six-year-old asks: “Why the kids who are just six-year-old are burdened by their teachers with so much homework?”

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The times of pandemic are hard to live by, more so for the ones still in their single-digit ages. A video of a six-year old girl from Jammu and Kashmir went viral on social media lately, in which the little one asks Prime Minister Modi about the big load of homework from online schooling she gets burdened with every day.

Greeting the Prime Minister, the six-year-old asks: “Why the kids who are just six-year-old are burdened by their teachers with so much homework?”

The girl adds that this kind of homework should be for “bade bachche” (the grown up ones) not her.

Watch the video here

‘Valid point’, say netizens

The viral video which has been watched over 210K times on Twitter so far, sparked a laughing riot on micro blogging site amid the pandemic blues.

“Valid point. So much to intake. We elders can’t focus on zoom meetings over an hour how do we expect kids to intake so much of information in one go,” a Twitter user wrote.

“The kid though makes a very valid point.... we want to over educate our kids and too soon. We literally have robbed them of their childhood. Kudos kiddo, your innocence can melt any heart !!,” quipped another user.

Modi ji must answer, say netizens

Since the adorable girl had asked Prime Minister about the load of homework she gets burdened with, Netizens echoed her demand for Prime Minister to answer. “Why this much homework for small kids?”

“I hope Modi Saab @narendramodi looks into it,” wrote a user.

“This young lady has a very genuine question. We all should be listening to her complaint and asking ourselves, "chhoto bachhon ko itna kaam kyun?" @narendramodi, please do look into her complaint, sir!,” quipped another user on Twitter.

Schools and educational institutes continue to stay shut in most of country amid surge in COVID-19 cases. For over a year, children and students across age-groups continue to be taught via online mode of teaching.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma