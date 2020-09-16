This automatic pani puri machine minimises contact between the seller and customer, check it out.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Tired of missing and dreaming about those 'chatpata' Pani Puri that automatically melts in your mouth. How about we tell you that there is a machine which will serve you 'pani puris' you've been waiting to eat for so long but couldn't due to the coronavirus pandemic. This automatic pani puri machine minimises contact between the seller and customer and you will be able to enjoy your Pani puri, puchka, golgappa or pani batasha amid this pandemic.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to social media and shared a video of a panipuri shop in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where the vendors are using a machine that dispenses flavoured water automatically.

The Pani Puri establishment has been named as 'Touch Me Not Pani Puri', the video shows a customer using the vending machine to sample different flavours of water - garlic, khatta meetha and dhaniya pudina. The automatic machine uses sensors to dispense the flavoured water.

The IAS officer wrote in his tweet, "Automatic Panipuri in Telibandha Raipur, Awesome Jugaad."

The video has managed to garner 24,000 views and a number of comments.

Watch the video:

The internet is impressed by this automatic pani puri machine. One of the users commented, "Khane k baad khatta paani automatic milega ki pehle jaise mangna padega?," while another user said, "Jugaad at its best"

Watching this is torture 😭. I miss panipuri — Sameera (@Sameera82114938) September 15, 2020

Hygenic gupchup and chat

Starting better day 😊 — Dhananjay Namdeo (@DhananjayNamde6) September 15, 2020

