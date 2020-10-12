This thief has left social media users baffled as he left an innocent apology letter for the show owner, check details

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A thief who stole goods worth Rs 65,000 and Rs 5,000 in cash from a supermarket in Chennai's Usilampatti has left social media users baffled by leaving an apology note at the store.

In the letter the thief said that he took the extreme step because he was hungry.

The New Indian Express quoted the letter of the thief in which he said, "Apologies. I am hungry. You lost only one day's revenue, but this is equivalent to my three month's revenue. Once again, my apologies,"

The supermarket is located in the Usilampatti-Madurai Road in Tamil Nadu. It is owned by 30-years-old M Ramprakash.

Ramprakash said that when he opened his shop on Thursday morning (October 8), he noticed that two of his computers, a television set, and Rs 5,000 was missing from the shop.

Following this, the police investigation revealed that the thief had also stolen the CCTV footage.

The Usilampatti Town Police have registered a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

However, this is not the first time when a thief wrote an apology letter after looting goods. In May, a man named Mohammad Iqbal Khan from Bareilly stole a bicycle from a house in Senawali village Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. He called himself as helpless labourer and he wrote an apology letter for the house owner from where he stole the bicycle.

In the letter, he wrote, "I am a helpless labourer and father of a differently-abled son, who cannot walk. That is why I am talking away your bicycle and forgive me if you can. Because I do not have any vehicle or transport and my son cannot walk. I have to go to Bareilly. Your helpless labourer Mohammad Iqbal Khan.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma