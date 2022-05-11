Lucknow | Jagran Trending Desk: Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, are a place where kids gain knowledge and make life-long friends. Apart from studying, kids also indulge in playful mischief and lighthearted fun in school. It has often been seen that the boys in the class are notorious for shenanigans and usually have an upper hand in making fun of others. However, in one particular school in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, the tables have been turned.

Recently, a letter from the Class 7th standard boys in Auraiya's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is going viral on the internet. The boys, in a letter to the school principal, complaint about girls making fun of their names. They have requested the principal to make the girls apologise to them for making fun of their names.

In the letter, boys have described that they are being called offensive names by girls. Girls are making fun of boys in the class by calling them 'Damar' and another 'Rasgulla' (a popular Bengali dessert). Further, the letter also states that the girls of the class have asked boys to remain within their limits.

Take a look here:

Boys of standard 7 A have also mentioned in their letter that girls make a lot of commotion in the class, which disrupts their concentration on studies. The boys also alleged that they get disturbed by girls as they sing songs and speak dialogues. The letter concludes with the names of the girls who disturb the class and bully boys with offensive names.

The letter has left netizens in splits, and many even thought that the letter was fake. However, the principal of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sanjeev, gave a clarification about the entire incident and said that it was a two-month-old letter that recently came to the limelight.

The principal also mentioned that he conducted a staff meeting regarding the issue in order to resolve it. As per Sanjeev, the letter was shared with the warden, and the matter was peacefully resolved after a counselling session for both girls and boys.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen