New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA astronaut Bob Behnken gave a stunning glimpse of sunrise from outer space to social media users. Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, captured these breathtaking images as seen from 400 km above the Earth. He shared a series of four photographs on his Twitter handle and captioned it, “First moments of sunrise from @Space_Station.” After seeing the images, people were left in 'awe' on social media.

Since being posted, the photos have garnered over 57,000 'likes' and over 9,000 retweets. Thanks for the sharing. Amazing and nice pictures as always. I discovered the earth from the ISS with our French local, said, Twitter user Matt Vandersson. Woww! If only I could see it from this viewpoint every time the sun rose,"expressed another and some had questions, "What an incredible vantage point. I’m curious... has a green flash ever been observed from the @ISS_Research, and is it even possible from that angle of refraction?" asked Twitter user with the name of Rich Pauloo. Here are some other tweets as well.

Imagine actually getting to see with your own eyes such a magical view. Truly lucky. Thanks for sharing! — Kendry Leal (@kalclosabe) July 27, 2020

When earth smiles back at you_

Note : Original images aligned, cropped, scaled pic.twitter.com/aYNCsbJwUG — Anna Williams (@AnnaProgw) July 27, 2020

WOW. Now that is AWESOME ! — cnunezimages (@cnunezimages) July 27, 2020

God smiling in his picture. Thank you! __ — @MbgVIKING (@MbgVIKING) July 27, 2020

Earlier, Behnken shared a mesmerizing view of 'lightening from above' leaving social media users stunned. "Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing," wrote Mr Behnken while sharing the nine-second video.

