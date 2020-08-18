New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

A study to predict the end of the universe has always been interesting for everyone across the world. There has been many theories and predictions made to understand how the universe will end. Recently, scientists have made an unexpected prediction, a theoretical physicist at Illinois State University has said that the universe might have begun with the big bang but it will end when all the stars will fade away. He predicted that there may be no one to watch the last event on the universe. It would be an explosion of stars called black dwarfs. However, ‘Black Dwarf Supernova’ has only been written in the theories, it has never happened in the universe.

There have been several theories given by many scientists across the country over the end of the Universe, but the most acceptable theory says that the universe will sleep the heat death. The theory suggested that the stars will lose their heat and fade away, the subatomic particles will leave the gravity, the black holes will start evaporating and similarly, all matter would replenish.

According to the researchers, when the thermonuclear reactors run out of the fuel, the black hole will emerge. This may cause the explosion of the stars and would be the reason for the black dwarf supernova. The accessive iron in the cores of a huge star will lead to the explosion and the small stars would become white dwarfs. The black dwarfs of burnt stars will lose their shine after trillion years. According to physicist Matt Caplan, this event would happen 10^3,2000 years from now.

He predicted that the biggest star will explode first and then it will not stop until the last star burn. However, other scientists said it a theory without proof, so it cannot be accepted as a last result.

Posted By: Srishti Goel