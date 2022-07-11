The Reverse Waterfall In Maharashtra's Junnar Will Make You Fall In Love With Nature

Whenever June and July approach, the best and favorite season of the year Monsoon begins. From heavy rainfall to cold breeze and some fried snacks, Monsoon is all about happiness. However, what makes Monsoons more special is the lush green plants and water bodies. Both of these things can entirely change the way a place looks. Just like that, Maharashtra's reverse waterfall in Junnar will leave in awe of nature.

The reverse waterfall in Maharashtra is one of the most scenic things to look at when it's monsoon season. A video was shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle, and netizens were amazed.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "When the magnitude of upward force of wind is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The waterfall is at its best during that stage in Naneghat of the western ghats range. The beauty of Monsoons."

When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.

In the video, the water can be seen gushing from the waterfall. However, what is the interesting part is that the water is not falling down, but evaporating and forming clouds.

This phenomenon happens because the wind speed magnitude is equal to and opposite to the force of gravity. The view is definitely to die for. The video has more than thousands of views and likes.

Several users commented on the post. While one wrote, "I've visited this place. Heaven on earth..." Another person commented, "Scientific explanation of natural phenomena." The third person commented "What a view".

Without any doubt, Monsoon is everyone's favourite season of the year, and people like to enjoy quality time with family during this season.

Monsoon is at its full pace in Telangana, Mumbai, Goa, and Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department has also predicted a fresh spell of rains in Maharashtra from July 12.