Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a 3-day visit to the United States. He embarked on the high-level US visit on Wednesday. Upon his arrival in Washington DC, the Prime Minister was greeted warmly by the Indian nationals residing in the US.

The Prime Minister waved to the people and struck a pose for the camera as he deboarded his plane at Joint Base Andrews in Washinton DC. PM Modi is a prominent personality as he is always making the headlines for one thing or another.

Interestingly, apart from his US visit and all the other things, his beard caught everyone's attention this time. Prime Minister Modi has trimmed his beard after a long year and netizens are loving his new look.

Take a look at his new look here:

A visit of enormous significance!



PM @narendramodi embarks on a visit to USA. The first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit; bilateral meetings with President @JoeBiden, @VP Kamala Harris, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter; and address at the 76th UN General Assembly, await! pic.twitter.com/YtfP3ovj8E — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 22, 2021

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of External affairs is regularly giving updates from PM Modi's US visit with lots of photos featuring him. Such pictures of PM Modi are doing rounds as internet users have flooded the social media with compliments for his trimmed beard.

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

In one such picture, Prime Minister Modi is waving to the people who came to welcome him on the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. In another picture shared by PM himself on his Twitter, he can be seen sitting inside the plane indulged in paperwork. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."

For the unversed, Prime Minister Modi had not cut his beard since last year's induration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister back then had also made it to the headlines for his long and uncut beard.

Good to see our PM @narendramodi looking dapper with a trimmed beard! 👍 pic.twitter.com/EF1m0nSo4k — RD (@DharRenuka) September 22, 2021

Complimenting PM's new dapper look, one internet user wrote, "World’s most powerful leader Folded hands, Hail to our PM @narendramodi ji..Raising hands...His trimmed beard, his Indian attire & a patriotic heart is all set to make new diplomatic historic records!"

The OG beard is back, looks like de ge redemption 😎 #NarendraModi https://t.co/aoaM9ZdrNE — harshit nagpal (@harshitN1907) September 22, 2021

While others commented, "Hair Cut, Beard Trimmed & Work On. Man on a mission: My PM, My Pride," as the netizen complimented him for being a workaholic and one said, "The OG beard is back, looks like de ge redemption."

@narendramodi @PMOIndia #JaiHind Sir...🙏

I am very happy to see you in your classic & dashing look after cutting your beard and long hair...😍



You win our heart once again....#MyPMMyPride pic.twitter.com/9BhKe3KUcm — मेजर कुलदीप (RR) (@Majkds_RR) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, another commented, "Finally PM @narendramodi has trimmed his flowing beard. This is indeed a distinctive new look."

Hair Cut, Beard Trimmed & Work On.



Man on mission: My PM, My Pride 😇💪🤩 pic.twitter.com/4dfDXoVDax — Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@IAmGMishra) September 22, 2021

What are your thoughts on PM Modi's new trimmed beard look? Do share.

