New Delhi | Jagran Desk: The International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft, and it orbits around Earth. The first piece of the International Space Station was launched in 1998. It is the partnership of five space agencies, NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada), and it is a collaboration of 15 countries working together to operate the world-class, state-of-the-art laboratory.

The Instagram page of the International Space Station (ISS) is full of educational posts regarding outer space, which really fascinates the people who are interested in this topic. They provide information related to outer space regularly on their social media pages. Recently, they shared the picture of an orbital sunrise seen from the International Space Station on February 22, 2022, and also have also provided information about that particular image.

The caption says, “An orbital sunrise is seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 miles above the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 22, 2022. #earth #sunrise #space #station #spacestation #iss”. The post has already received more than 47 thousand likes and approximately 200 comments within 13 hours. Netizens are in awe after seeing this picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Space Station (@iss)

They commented on their post and explained the information about the image.

“Image info:

1. iss066e152097 (Feb. 22, 2022) --- The first rays of an orbital sunrise illuminate the Earth's atmosphere in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 above the Pacific Ocean south of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

2. iss066e152098 (Feb. 22, 2022) --- The first rays of an orbital sunrise illuminate the Earth's atmosphere in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 above the Pacific Ocean south of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

3. iss066e152099 (Feb. 22, 2022) --- The sun rises above the Earth's horizon in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 above the Pacific Ocean.

4. iss066e152100 (Feb. 22, 2022) --- The sun rises above the horizon illuminating the Earth in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 above the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

5. iss066e152101 (Feb. 22, 2022) --- The Earth is illuminated shortly after an orbital sunrise in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 above the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska's Aleutian Islands.”

The people are mesmerized by the beauty of this picture. One Instagram user commented, “The most beautiful sunrise ever!”, while the other commented “Wow how crazy is this? It’s hard to even imagine witnessing it in person. Such beauty!”.

This view probably never gets old for the astronauts. Beautiful. — ElevatiaOfficial (@ElevatiaNation) March 18, 2022

Beautiful atmosphere 🤩 — jojozoey (@Jojozoey1) March 17, 2022

our unique, and amazing home <3 — ʑ the martian (@k1z1ld1z) March 17, 2022

Posted By: Simran Srivastav