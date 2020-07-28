Earlier, in 2016, a similar #ChallengeAccepted trend had got the traction. But it was meant to raise the awareness against cancer and it's increased association with the Women in particular.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Over 3.8 million Instagram posts in less than a fortnight with the hashtag ‘Challenge Accepted’ is pushing a new age display of women supporting the other women backing on a grayscale filter.

According to the spokesperson of Instagram, #ChallengeAccepted trend which is usually accompanied #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag is “meant to celebrate strength, spread love, and remind all women that supporting each other is everything.” The ‘challenge’ started trending in India, from Monday, 28th July onwards.

#challengeaccepted @anaitashroffadajania @sara_vaisoha A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJul 27, 2020 at 12:14am PDT

The two hashtags #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen together are getting phenomenal traction on the social media sites, especially on Instagram. Women are nominating other women in their circles and connections to get on with the trend and the cycle is continuing like that with greyscale pictures of women at the forefront.

“The trend is still picking up with usage of the hashtag on Instagram doubling in the last day alone,” an Instagram spokeswoman was quoted as saying by New York Times on Monday. “Based on the posts, we’re seeing that most of the participants are posting with notes relating to strength and support for their communities,” she added.

The earliest post associated with the hashtags, according to Instagram, reportedly belongs to the Brazilian actress-model Ana Paula Padrao, who posted one such post a little earlier than a week.

However, lots of people expressed concern about how does this challenge serve the causes most pertaining to the women. “You're not alone here. I don't get this new "challenge" either. wouldn't it be more appropriate to instead post work we have recently enjoyed that was created by other women? (Books, docs, magazine articles, beauty products, apps, charities, etc...),” wrote a user.

I just hate that women want to feel empowered and the first thing they think of is selfies — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) July 27, 2020

Earlier, in 2016, a similar #ChallengeAccepted trend had got the traction. But it was meant to raise the awareness against Cancer and it's increased association with the Women in particular.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta