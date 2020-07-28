The hashtag ‘Challenge Accepted’ creates a new-age black and white display of women power
New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Over 3.8 million Instagram posts in less than a fortnight with the hashtag ‘Challenge Accepted’ is pushing a new age display of women supporting the other women backing on a grayscale filter.
According to the spokesperson of Instagram, #ChallengeAccepted trend which is usually accompanied #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag is “meant to celebrate strength, spread love, and remind all women that supporting each other is everything.” The ‘challenge’ started trending in India, from Monday, 28th July onwards.
We are beautiful the way we are. Rather than competition, we take care of each other. #challengeaccepted #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment @suzikhatami @pashmakie @bitamilanian @bitadaryabary @shallyzomorodi photo by: @saamgabbay
#ChallengeAccepted: We’re living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is ‘today’... and we have each other. Let’s join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn’t succeed. We’re all in this together. “Uplift, don’t belittle” ~ Thank you, @kanikasanger, for making me a part of this wonderful tribe that personifies #strength. . . . . . #WomenInspiringWomen #WomenEmpowerment
The two hashtags #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen together are getting phenomenal traction on the social media sites, especially on Instagram. Women are nominating other women in their circles and connections to get on with the trend and the cycle is continuing like that with greyscale pictures of women at the forefront.
“The trend is still picking up with usage of the hashtag on Instagram doubling in the last day alone,” an Instagram spokeswoman was quoted as saying by New York Times on Monday. “Based on the posts, we’re seeing that most of the participants are posting with notes relating to strength and support for their communities,” she added.
The earliest post associated with the hashtags, according to Instagram, reportedly belongs to the Brazilian actress-model Ana Paula Padrao, who posted one such post a little earlier than a week.
However, lots of people expressed concern about how does this challenge serve the causes most pertaining to the women. “You're not alone here. I don't get this new "challenge" either. wouldn't it be more appropriate to instead post work we have recently enjoyed that was created by other women? (Books, docs, magazine articles, beauty products, apps, charities, etc...),” wrote a user.
I just hate that women want to feel empowered and the first thing they think of is selfies— ali segel (@OnlineAlison) July 27, 2020
Earlier, in 2016, a similar #ChallengeAccepted trend had got the traction. But it was meant to raise the awareness against Cancer and it's increased association with the Women in particular.
