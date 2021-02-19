New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan who led the guidance, navigation and control operations of the Mars 2020 mission is trending on Twitter, not just for her skills but also for wearing a bindi. Yes, you read it right, desi Twitterati is impressed by the scientist for donning small bindi in the video of the historic moment released by NASA.

"Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking signs of past life," Dr Mohan in the video released by NASA on Twitter. Desi users applauded Mohan for her historic achievement and also made sure to point out her small bindi.

 

One of the users wrote, "The Great Indian Bindi! NASA's Dr. Swati Mohan has inspired a new generation of scientists from India and all parts of the world! walking us through Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars while wearing a Bindi (colored dot on the forehead) is an example we all need."

 


While another user wrote, "Big love for Swati Mohan, rocking that bindi in the control room."

 

 Here have a look at netizens reaction:

 

For unversed, scientist Swati Mohan's parents emigrated to the United States from India when she was only a year old. She grew up in Northern Virginia and Washington DC metro area. Swati completed her bachelor's degree from Cornell University in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Not just this, she also holds higher degrees in M.S. and PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Aeronautics/Astronautics.

Swati Mohan's interest in space increased at the-age-of nine when she watched Star Trek, a science-fiction TV series. This interest peaked when she took her first physics class.

 


Throughout her career with NASA, Swati Mohan has worked on the Cassini mission to Saturn and GRAIL, a pair of formation flown spacecraft to the Moon and has been a mainstay with the Mars 2020 mission since 2013.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv