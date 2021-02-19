Desi Twitterati is impressed by scientist Swati Mohan for donning small bindi in the video of the historic moment released by NASA.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan who led the guidance, navigation and control operations of the Mars 2020 mission is trending on Twitter, not just for her skills but also for wearing a bindi. Yes, you read it right, desi Twitterati is impressed by the scientist for donning small bindi in the video of the historic moment released by NASA.

"Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking signs of past life," Dr Mohan in the video released by NASA on Twitter. Desi users applauded Mohan for her historic achievement and also made sure to point out her small bindi.

The parachute has been deployed! @NASAPersevere is on her way to complete her #CountdownToMars: pic.twitter.com/i29Wb4rYlo — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

One of the users wrote, "The Great Indian Bindi! NASA's Dr. Swati Mohan has inspired a new generation of scientists from India and all parts of the world! walking us through Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars while wearing a Bindi (colored dot on the forehead) is an example we all need."

walking us through Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars while wearing a Bindi (colored dot on the forehead) is an example we all need. pic.twitter.com/vHWiGLrtgw — Mayank Mishra (@MayankM50873152) February 19, 2021



While another user wrote, "Big love for Swati Mohan, rocking that bindi in the control room."

Big love for Swati Mohan, rocking that bindi in the control room ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cmNdBpWFKB — Sumen Desktronaut Rai (@sumenrai79) February 18, 2021

Here have a look at netizens reaction:

Thanks to Dr. Swati Mohan, NASA! Who knew a bindi could make me so happy!



My mom wears a big bindi wherever she goes around the world and doesn't give a damn about what other think. When someone asks her about it, she pulls a pack out of her purse and offers them one! :D — Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi (@sangeetha_a_j) February 18, 2021

- Love how my Twitter feed loves space wins

- Striking how much more diverse NASA is than the yrs of white-guys-in-a-certain-age-group

- That's Dr. Swati Mohan, sporting a bindi no less - esp resonant cuz memories still linger of racist/anti-immigrant "dotbusters"#Perseverance pic.twitter.com/wo3BRwHJ8w — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) February 18, 2021

For unversed, scientist Swati Mohan's parents emigrated to the United States from India when she was only a year old. She grew up in Northern Virginia and Washington DC metro area. Swati completed her bachelor's degree from Cornell University in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Not just this, she also holds higher degrees in M.S. and PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Aeronautics/Astronautics.

Congrats to #MARS2020 team, led by #SwatiMohan, 4 making sure spacecraft carrying #PerseveranceRover was oriented in rt direction. She provided commentary from mission control at it’s entry, descent at 12,000 mph & slowing it 4 soft landing. Beauty with brain, bindi & braids ! pic.twitter.com/c01aV2mgsA — Seema Hakhu Kachru (@Seemahkachru) February 19, 2021

I wore a bindi in elementary school until I was old enough to notice and feel self conscious about people's comments. Admittedly, I still hesitate to post childhood pictures because of it. Swati Mohan's made me smile :) https://t.co/wfmeoYk0Of — Hema Mullur (@HemaMullur) February 18, 2021

The #NASAPerseverance has officially landed on Mars! Congratulations to everyone involved. You’ve showed us today that anything is possible. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 19, 2021





Swati Mohan's interest in space increased at the-age-of nine when she watched Star Trek, a science-fiction TV series. This interest peaked when she took her first physics class.

Swati mohan the lady with the bindi showing the world how it's done . #NASAPerseverance pic.twitter.com/e9YzJQnKzt — Harshit Jain (@b2harshitb2) February 19, 2021



Throughout her career with NASA, Swati Mohan has worked on the Cassini mission to Saturn and GRAIL, a pair of formation flown spacecraft to the Moon and has been a mainstay with the Mars 2020 mission since 2013.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv