New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Conjuring franchise is one of the scariest movies of all time. The story of the film was inspired by the paranormal activity experienced by the people who lived in the Rhode Island farmhouse. Now, the Rhode Island farmhouse has been sold for $1.525 million, which is 27 per cent more than what the owners had asked for. In 2019, paranormal investigators Jenn and Cory Heinzen bought the house for $4,39,000.

Now, the home has been bought by Jacqueline Nunez, owner of WonderGroup LLC. "This purchase is personal for me. It's not a real estate development. It's around my own beliefs," Jacqueline told The Boston Globe.

To sell the house, Jenn and Cory Heinzen put forth a condition that the new owner won't move into the house to ensure their protection. Jacqueline Nunez plans to keep the house open to the public and to continue the paranormal business Jenn and Cory started. The guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and live-streamed events. Ms Heinzen told The Wall Street Journal, "We got a lot of ridiculous bids, but the people refused to be interviewed".

The house was built in 1736 and from 1971 to 1980, Andrea Perron used to live in the Rhode Island house. She told The Wall Street Journal that her family experienced harrowing encounters at the house. She said that she saw her mother Carolyn Perron levitating in a chair, thrown 20 feet and then hit her head on the floor. Andrea said that after an hour her mother had no memory of that incident. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren volunteered to help the family after learning about these incidents and their work inspired the film The Conjuring in 2013.

The Conjuring, released in 2013, was a huge hit and the movie has two other sequels as well.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav