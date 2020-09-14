Sharing its doodle on Twitter, Google India urged all to stay at home in honour of all the front line workers who are helping us battle the pandemic.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Google on Tuesday shared a doodle to honour those who are at the forefront in the world’s battle against coronavirus pandemic. The search engine giant has put up a doodle thanking all coronavirus frontline warriors including doctors, nurses, farmers, teachers, researchers and emergency services workers.

Sharing its doodle on Twitter, Google India urged all to stay at home in honour of all the front line workers who are helping us battle the pandemic.

Google Doodle took to their page and wrote, "As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we'd like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you."

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home.



Together, we will move past this. ❤️❤️❤️#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

The theme of today's doodle starts with letter G from Google that is sending hearts and is approaching the letter E and the figures of coronavirus helpers are in between all those letters. Google has appreciated the coronavirus helpers with a GIF. The GIF is available in Gboard, the GIF Keyboard by Tenor, or in the GIF search in social media apps.

Google Doodle is a special and temporary change of the logo on search giant's homepage that intends to celebrate holidays, events, achievements, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

The coronavirus has so far infected nearly 30 million people across the globe while claiming over 9 lakh deaths. While the United States continues to be the worst-hit country across the world, India stands third in the list with over 48 lakh infections and nearly 80,000 fatalities.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma