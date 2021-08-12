Vijay and Dhoni posed for a photo with the cricketer's friend Seemant Lohani. The latter took to Instagram to share the photo and wrote, "Caption not required. Thala and Thalapathy

New Delhi/Chennai | Jagran Trending Desk: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, met former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday at Gokulam studios in Chennai. While Vijay is reportedly shooting for his upcoming fim Beat, Dhoni was also shooting the Chennai Super Kings commercial for the upcoming phase-2 edition of Indian Premier League set to resume in Dubai and Oman next month. As the two stars were in the same studio, they decided to meet each other. Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay and actress Nayanthara were brand ambassadors of Chennai Super Kings for the first edition of Indian Premier League in 2008.

Vijay and Dhoni posed for a photo with the cricketer's friend Seemant Lohani. The latter took to Instagram to share the photo and wrote, "Caption not required. Thala and Thalapathy (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seemant Lohani (@seemantlohani)

The image, meanwhile, set the Internet on fire. Read the reactions.

Look at the humbleness of these two persons 🥺♥️This is the reason why they are on the top of their respective fields 🔥Thala - Thalapathy ♥️2 of my biggest inspiration in one frame. Pic of the day .. More like Pic of the year. 🤩🤩#ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/xEUdkPDQLR — #Being Manas (@MParaset) August 12, 2021

Two legends sharing same frame.

It's really adorable and loving to see both of U together after a long time.

Thalapathy 2 Thalapathy.😍🔥#Chennai

Pic of the year#ThalapathyVijay #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/yFQYA3SE8A — Amit. (@Its_Mahi_7) August 12, 2021

PIC of the year ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OggAjqtxGT — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) August 12, 2021

During #Beast's shoot break, crew informed #ThalapathyVIJAY that MSD's shoot happening here and he is ready for a meet! Thalapathy was excited and asked whether he can meet him immediately..!! — Nipinᴮᴱᴬˢᵀ (@Nipinpalakkad) August 12, 2021

Posted By: Mukul Sharma