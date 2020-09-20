The netizens felt there are uncanny similarities in the look of MS Dhoni and actor Suriya's Singam 2 look.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk:The Chennai Super King's captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday returned to competetive cricket after a hiatus of 14 months and spearheaded his team to a victory against Mumbai Indian in the opening match of IPL 2020.

In this season, the veteran cricketer is wearing a different look with his unique beard that would be something between a goatee and a full-grown beard. Besides, his news harstyle is also unmissable. The netizens felt there are uncanny similarities in the look of MS Dhoni and actor Suriya's Singam 2 look, we have compiled the picture, have a look:

One of the users said, "Thala dhoni look like singam suriya � see his moustache looks like singam meesai. Another said, " hmm dhoni is looking fit.. looks like singam moustache, yet another said, " our precious Dhoni is so happy.

Dhoni back with beard look 👌 pic.twitter.com/M4inQcIHwW — Tej (@Annaya413) September 19, 2020

I m in love with #Dhoni new look pic.twitter.com/Y3jprwt9sD — Abhilasha Singh (@AbhilashaS76) September 20, 2020

Before flying to Dubai, Dhoni trimmed his hair and also shaved his black beard. Dhoni has often changed his look during the lockdown and his latest pic has shocked the fans, again.

Dhoni played last competitive match in last year's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on July 9.

On Saturday's contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni shocked everyone as he got a DRS call wrong, and has so far convinced that 2020 is not our year. Dhoni's wicket-keeping , however, was spot-on as he grabbed two catches and didn't concede a single bye in Mumbai Indians' 162/9 in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma