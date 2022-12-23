Texas Man Orders 'Nothing Burger' From McDonald's; Here's What He Received | Watch

WITH plenty of online food delivery apps, ordering food online has become more like a routine for us. Whether it's about Domino's or McDonald's, we can get anything and everything at our doorsteps just with one single click.

However, how many times have you paid to get a 'nothing' order? Yes, that's true. A man from Texas (according to his Twitter handle) named Rob DenBleyker decided to place an order for a nothing burger, and surprisingly, he actually received a McDonald's empty bag.

He also shared the incident from his Twitter handle, where he posted a screenshot of his order. "OK let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonald's. This time nothing else was in the order. Will they cancel it? Deliver an empty bag? I am doing this so you don't have to," he wrote.

OK let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. this time nothing else in the order.



will they cancel it? deliver an empty bag? i am doing this so you don't have to pic.twitter.com/sYEgA2mqoc — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

The man ordered a Cheeseburger, however, he removed everything else from the cart. He opted for no mustard, no ketchup, no diced onions, no pickle, no American cheese, no meat, no regular bun, and no salt in the customisation section of the app.

In the Twitter thread, he also revealed that he paid USD 1.89 for his burger. This puzzled the delivery agent and is responded with, "restaurant is confused as to what you want on your order." Rob, meanwhile, chose not to reply, but he still received his order, an "empty wrapper".

He also recorded the unboxing of the burger and wrote, "haters will say it's fake so I recorded the unboxing."

The tweet has so far garnered more than 1.5 million views with netizens finding it funny.

"This is hilarious lol," wrote a user. "I just came here to say I have the same dining table as you," a second user wrote.

"Whoever packaged that put their heart and soul into folding that wrapper," said a third.