New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The summer break of two Israeli teenagers turned out to be a point of achieving a remarkable feat that is going down in the archeological history of Middle-east, as they unearthed hundreds of gold coins dating back to 1100 years ago. The hoard of a total of 425 gold coins was buried in a clay jar that was discovered at the Yavne town in central Israel during an archaeological dig, Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) stated on Monday.

How old and valuable are the unearthed coins?

The coins reportedly date back to the end of 9th century during the reign of Abbasid Caliphate, that then spanned from modern-day Algeria and Afghanistan. The coins have been weighed 845 gram, and are originally said to have been made of 24-karats of gold.

"With such a sum, a person could buy a luxurious house in one of the best neighborhoods in Fustat, the enormous wealthy capital of Egypt in those days," Robert Kool, a coin expert with the Israel Antiquities Authority was quoted as sayng by CNN.

‘It was amazing’: one of the teens who unearthed the ancient gold

The teenagers who unearthed the jar containing the gold coins, were enrolled in the pre-military national service of Israel said that they initially thought they had found some thin leaves buried in the jar.

"It was amazing. I dug in the ground and when I excavated the soil, saw what looked like very thin leaves," Oz Cohen, one of the youngsters who found the coins, said in a statement. Cohen added that when he looked again he realised that these were gold coins. “It was really exciting to find such a special and ancient treasure,” Cohen said.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said that the findings may indicate how international trade used to take place between different parts of modern-day Arab world and rest of the locations globally.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta