Teacher's Unique Way Of Explaining Refractive Index Wins Internet | Watch

EVERY subject can be interesting if a teacher knows how to teach it nicely. Though there are always some students who love Science and some who love Arts, there are always a few teachers who can summon everyone's attention and make a subject quite easy.

In a similar incident, a video by a Physics teacher explaining refraction is winning the hearts of netizens. The video was posted by Deepak Prabhu, on his Twitter handle.

In the video, a teacher can be seen using two glasses to make students understand the refractive indexes of the medium air and glass. At first, the teacher puts a small glass in a slightly bigger glass. He then explains that the smaller glass is visible because the refractive index of the glass and the same of the refractive index of the medium air is different.

Seconds later, the teacher adds vegetable oil inside one of the glasses and explains that the refractive indexes of the glass and oil are the same. he then describes that the light does not bend when the refractive indexes are the same and that's why the glass is not visible.

The video is posted along with the caption, "He is a real hardcore teacher and not the ones who just want to shine speaking English."

Ever since it was shared, the video has gained more than 80,000 views on the microblogging site. The internet seems all impressed and amazed with the way the teacher is making things easily understandable to the students.

A user said, "Awesome way to explain. I keep telling my friends that this is the reason our car headlights don't seem to work at their best during the rainy season. Reflective Index is low."

A second user wrote, "Very impressed! It's heartwarming to see not only his grip on the subject but his commitment to ensure that his students understand. That's the stuff good teachers are made of."

A third called it a unique way to explain and said, "Wow... an extraordinary way of explaining the stuff... through simple means."