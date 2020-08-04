Laizer said that he plans to live the way he lives like, with no major overhaul, while adding how important looking after his 2,000 cows is for him.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: After becoming an overnight sensation in early June with his finding of Tanzanite, one of the rarest gemstones on Earth, Saniniu Laizer, discovered another Tanzanite and made $2 million (over 25 Crore INR) out of it. Lazer said that he will build a school and hospital in his town with the money he has earned out of his rare gemstone discovery.

This is the third major discovery being attributed into rarest of rare geological creations by Saniniu Lazer in two month. Earlier in June, the Tanzanian miner had sold two rough Tanzanite gemstones at the price of over $2.6 million (over 19 Crore INR).

What is Tanzanite?

Reportedly found only in northern Tanzania, and used to make highly expensive jewellery, Tanzanite sums up as one of the rarest gemstones on Earth, whose natural earthly stores are expected to get depleted in next two decades. The precious gemstone has a variety of hues: blue, purple, green, red, all at the same time, which displays the rarity of the same.

‘Will Build a school and health facility’: Saniniu Laizer

Laizer, father to over 30 children, was quoted as saying by BBC that he will use the money to build a school and a health facility in his town of Simanjiro in Tanzania's northern Manyara region.

"With the money we are getting, we will give back to our community. I will personally set up two schools for children with the money I'll receive,” Laizer adds.

After President Magfuli of Tanzania ordered his military in 2017 to build a perimeter wall over a mine in Manyara, believed to be the only source of Tanzanite gemstones, a big-time increase in mining revenues has been reported in Tanzania.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta