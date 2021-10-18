New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: School is the institute for education where the child is nurtured and helped to grow. But recent viral video of a school teacher mercilessly beating a student has raised many questions on the very foundation of the institute.

In a video gone viral of a government school, a teacher beats his student for skipping class. The incident happened on October 13 at Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district.

In the video, Subramanian, the teacher from a higher secondary school in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, mercilessly kicks the student of class 12th for skipping the previous class. He can be seen holding the student's hair while kicking. In the video, despite getting pleas from the fellow students for not repeating the mistake again, the teacher didn't stop.

Meanwhile, two students recorded the incident on their mobile phones and posted the clip on social media. The teacher's brutality has sparked outrage on the internet as netizens are furious over the teacher's reaction.

Caste cruelty in schools.



Physics teacher of a govt school brutally flogged and kicked a SC minor boy while holding him by his hair. This mind distracting video is from TN's Cuddalore. #CrushTheCaste pic.twitter.com/Tm4GTFTq8i — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) October 15, 2021

Twitter page called Mission Ambedkar took the social media and uploaded the said video and captioned it, "Caste cruelty in schools. A physics teacher of a govt school brutally flogged and kicked an SC minor boy while holding him by his hair. This mind distracting video is from TN's Cuddalore. #CrushTheCaste." He highlighted the fact of casteism which till now can be found in some of the schools.

Ever since the video surfaced online, it has been shared continuously and after the incident, the Cuddalore collector has now ordered a probe in the incident. The video has garnered over 32.1k views, and several likes till now.

This is really a shameful act. Some strict action should be taken against him. https://t.co/LL7J88bAfq — Ashutosh Mallik (@1Ashutoshmallik) October 16, 2021

This guy needs to be jailed for 50 years https://t.co/TFCQI7GaPT — RawManRaines (@ManRaines) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the netizens joined hands to slam the teacher as one said, "This is really a shameful act. Some strict action should be taken against him," while a second wrote, "This guy needs to be jailed for 50 years," and "Abhorrent behaviour! And all those children laughing, are learning this. This is what they’ll grow up to become," wrote a third.

Abhorrent behaviour! And all those children laughing, are learning this. This is what they’ll grow up to become. https://t.co/DE55T4W84X — Nupur Desaai (@nupurdesaai) October 15, 2021

After the inquiry on the probe, the teacher was booked and arrested under the SC-ST prevention of atrocities Act. Reacting to the incident, the student’s father appealed to all the teachers not to hurt students and avoid such incidents in the future.

What are your thoughts on horrid behaviour? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh