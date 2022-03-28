New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre incident, a man in Tamil Nadu's Salem reached a showroom to buy his favorite bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh with one rupee coins. Yes, you heard that right, the man carried one-rupee coins to purchase a bike from a Bajaj showroom- which took hours to count.

The man named, V Boobathi, a resident of Gandhi Maidan area located in Ammapet wanted to buy a Bajaj Dominar 400CC bike for a long time. It took him three years to collect coins equal to the cost of the bike. He brought the coins to the showroom on Saturday afternoon with his friends in a minivan packed with gunny bags.

Tamil Nadu | A youth in Salem paid Rs 2.6 lakh to buy a bike with Re 1 coins he collected in three years. pic.twitter.com/ayLgBa23Ja — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Boobathi is a BCA graduate who works as a computer operator. Apart from his regular job, he also makes videos for Youtube. The man told that when he liked this bike three years ago, its price was around Rs 2 lakh. However, he did not have the amount to buy the bike back then. Nevertheless, his desire didn't die, the man collected every single penny from his savings to fulfill his dream.

“I decided to save money from the revenue earned from the YouTube channel. I recently inquired about the cost of the bike and learned that it was Rs 2.6 lakh on-road now. And I had the amount this time," Boobathi told Times of India.

At first, Boobathi told, the showroom staff was reluctant to accept the coins. However, later, Boobathi along with his friends and staff members counted the coins which took them around 10 hours.

According to media reports, Boobathi got his notes exchanged by visiting temples, hotels and tea shops. He had to do a lot of hard work to convert notes into coins.

Bajaj Dominar 400CC bike is a sports bike available at a starting price of Rs. 2.03 Lakh. The bike is available in 1 variant with 2 colour options.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha