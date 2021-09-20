In the picture, Taliban militants can be seen enjoying riding on different colorful boats in the Hindu Kush mountain's lake.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: After a stroll of Kabul Zoo, Taliban militants were now spotted riding boats in an amusement park. These militants have become a common sight in Afghanistan after they captured the nation. Recently, some photos of Taliban militants pedaling boats in the Hindu Kush mountains have gone viral on social media.

Journalist Jake Hanrahan took to his Twitter and shared the photos of those Taliban militants. " Taliban in Bamyan Province... (These photos are real)," Jake captioned his post. Ever since the photos surfaced on social media, Netizens have flooded the internet with various reactions and re-tweets.

Take a look at the picture here:

Taliban in Bamyan Province…



(These photos are real) pic.twitter.com/oWHJXDpVfZ — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) September 18, 2021

In the picture, Taliban militants can be seen enjoying riding on different colorful boats in the lake. Each Taliban member can be seen holding assault rifles with them.

A daily mail reported, the photos have been taken at Band-e Amir National Park, which used to be a hotspot for international travelers and domestic tourists as well. Around 45 miles from Bamiyan, the park contains a series of six deep blue lakes situated in the Hindu Kush mountains."

The Taliban go pedal-boating to clean up their image while ordering all the women who work for the city of Kabul to stay home pic.twitter.com/W67jioslXc — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 19, 2021

Many Twitterers slammed the Taliban militants for exploiting and taking advantage of luxuries in abandoned Kabul, while others compared iconic paintings of Washington crossing the Delaware, which depicted the historic event of George Washington's crossing of the Delaware River during the American Revolutionary War.

Taliban Pedal Boating with Assault Rifles in Afghanistan National Park: The Taliban is apparently taking advantage of abandoned luxuries in Afghanistan, this time pedal boating on the lake of an empty park. Check out these photos of a group of reported Taliban militants hitting… pic.twitter.com/Q1xUX7rjzZ — - (@COUPSLEADER) September 19, 2021

This is not the first time these Taliban militants can be seen out and about in the nation. Soon after they captured the nation, many militants were spotted enjoying rides in an amusement park.

Earlier, in a similar event, this week heavily armed Taliban fighters equipped with AK-17s and M16 rifles were seen roaming inside the Kabul zoo. They were spotted mingling with children, eating ice cream, and posing with guns for the camera.

