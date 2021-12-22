New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As India spent a little more time at home in the year 2021, the rate of ordering food and its delivery automatically got higher. Now, Swiggy in their ‘Swiggy StatEATstics 2021’ has revealed that Indians ordered 115 Biryanis per minute and samosas equal to the population of New Zealand in one year.

As per the report, your favourite, our favourite Biryani turned out to be India's favourite in this year for ordering. It emerged as the most favourite dish on an online platform with over 6 crore orders, that was 115 biryanis per minute or 2 (1.91) biryanis per second. In 2020, 90 biryanis were ordered per minute.

Also, one must note that 'Chicken biryani was ordered 4.3 times more than veg biryani and over 4.25 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering the most liked dish Biryani, the report said.

stats 1: 6,04,44,000 biryanis were ordered in 2021



stats 2: 6,04,44,000 people smiled immediately after getting "delivered" notification — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 21, 2021

It further revealed that India's most binged snack of the year was the samosa with about 5 million orders on Swiggy. The hot-steamy samosa was ordered 6 times more than chicken wings while the Pav bhaji was India’s second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders.

Indian cities which ordered the most chicken biryani and topped the charts were Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. But, it seemed Mumbai went on a different track as they ordered twice as many dal khichdi as compared to chicken biryanis in the year 2021.

According to the report, Bangalore emerged as the most health-conscious city followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai. It observed that India eats the healthiest on Mondays and Thursdays.

Indian by day, junk foodie by night? Indian turned towards global delicacies like cheese-garlic bread, popcorn, and French fries after 10 Pm.

Swiggy's report also showed us which dessert became the most favorite this year. It's not brownie or ice cream. The mighty Gulab Jamun won the race in 2021, with a total of 2.1 million orders. Rasmalai came second, with 1.27 million orders.

Posted By: Ashita Singh