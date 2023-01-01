Swiggy Delivered 3.5 Lakh Orders Of Biryani, Over 12,000 Of Khichdi On New Year's Eve

AS people celebrated new Year's eve on Saturday, the food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and more than 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country, said the company, as per a report by the news agency PTI.

"With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI.

The app delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7.20 PM on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bawarchi, one of top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two biryanis per minute on 2021 new year's eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand, restaurant sources said.

the number of biryani orders have now gone to 1.65 lakh since i tweeted this 🤯🤯🤯 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

Swiggy also took to Twitter and talked about people who ordered food for someone else."....we are seeing 178,459 people who have ordered for other people," wrote the food delivery app on Twitter.

joey doesn’t share food but we are seeing 178,459 people who have ordered for other people. all you 178,459 people are really cute 💕 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on new year’s eve.

As of 7PM people had ordered 1.76 lakh packets of chips from Swiggy Instamart. "1.76 lakh packets of chips ordered on @SwiggyInstamart as of 7 pm 🤯 i’m just hoping y’all have enough room left for the 1.56 lakh biryanis that’s also been delivered," wrote the company on Twitter.

about 12,344 people across India have ordered khichdi on new year’s eve. let this fact be a gentle reminder that no matter what, some things will always feel like home 🧡 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

In a separate tweet, Swiggy also listed a number of food onion items that were ordered from the app. "15,920 orders of onion pizzas, 7,622 orders of onion kachori , 5,498 orders of onion uttapam, 9,692 orders of onion dosa, 6,357 orders of onion paratha, 30,177 kg onions ordered on @SwiggyInstamart. looks like y'all really like onions," read the tweet.

15,920 orders of onion pizzas

7,622 orders of onion kachori

5,498 orders of onion uttapam

9,692 orders of onion dosa

6,357 orders of onion paratha

30,177 kg onions ordered on @SwiggyInstamart



looks like y'all really like onions 😭 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet and restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.