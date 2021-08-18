New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Actress Swara Bhasker once again became the centre of a social media storm with loads of controversial air on Tuesday and Wednesday when the 'Raanjhanaa' actors equated the Taliban with Hindutva. For a tweet in which the actress drew parallels between Hindutva and Taliban, the BJP said that a total of 12 criminal complaints have been filed against Bhasker by the end of Wednesday.

In a tweet Swara wrote, “We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror and be all shocked and devastated at Taliban terror. We can’t be chill with Taliban terror and then be all indignant about Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian and ethical values should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed.”

The tweet went viral on social media and many demanded the actress' arrest for allegedly defaming the Hindu community. Punjab BJP Spokesperson and advocate Gaurav Goel took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and claimed that a total of 12 complaints have been filed against Bhasker in the wake of her controversial tweet.

“Till now 12 criminal complaints have been filed against Swara Bhasker before various State Police authorities for her deliberate attempt to hurt our Hindu sentiments,” Goel wrote on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bhasker's controversial tweet.

On the work front, the 33-year-old actress was last seen in Rukhsar Siddiqui's film 'Sheer Qorma'.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma