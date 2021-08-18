The tweet went viral on social media and many demanded the actress' arrest for allegedly defaming the Hindu community.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Actress Swara Bhasker once again became the centre of a social media storm with loads of controversial air on Tuesday and Wednesday when the 'Raanjhanaa' actors equated the Taliban with Hindutva. For a tweet in which the actress drew parallels between Hindutva and Taliban, the BJP said that a total of 12 criminal complaints have been filed against Bhasker by the end of Wednesday.

In a tweet Swara wrote, “We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror and be all shocked and devastated at Taliban terror. We can’t be chill with Taliban terror and then be all indignant about Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian and ethical values should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed.”

The tweet went viral on social media and many demanded the actress' arrest for allegedly defaming the Hindu community. Punjab BJP Spokesperson and advocate Gaurav Goel took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and claimed that a total of 12 complaints have been filed against Bhasker in the wake of her controversial tweet.

“Till now 12 criminal complaints have been filed against Swara Bhasker before various State Police authorities for her deliberate attempt to hurt our Hindu sentiments,” Goel wrote on Twitter.

Till now 12 criminal complaints have been filed against Swara Bhasker before various State Police authorities for her deliberate attempt to hurt our Hindu sentiments. — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) August 18, 2021

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bhasker's controversial tweet.

Hindutva is "terror" only to those who are mentally unable to understand that it is Hindutva which stands in the way of a Taliban-type rule in India. It is Hindutva which provides you an enabling environment to speak your mind (however shallow) & act in movies (however lame). — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) August 17, 2021

You should go to Afghanistan and live there for a few months to understand terror. Maybe then we will believe you. — Truth warrior 77🇮🇳 (@Truthwarrior771) August 17, 2021

I endorse whole heartedly #ArrestSwaraBhasker — Meera Raichand (@raichand_meera) August 18, 2021

Innumerable times this woman has misused her speech of freedom and incited communal hatred. Undeniably been hurting sentiments of Hindu. Please ask to #ArrestSwaraBhasker — Richa (ऋचा) 🇮🇳 (@GirlForJustice) August 18, 2021

I don't know why she Target only Hindus community?



I support - #ArrestSwaraBhasker pic.twitter.com/Nqt4UxfRjc — Sushil Kumar🇮🇳🕉️🕉️ (@SushilK29737248) August 18, 2021

On the work front, the 33-year-old actress was last seen in Rukhsar Siddiqui's film 'Sheer Qorma'.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma