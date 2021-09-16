Two boys in Bihar's Katihar get Rs 900 crore credited in their account mysteriously. The incident has left the bank officials and other villagers shocked. scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a series of strange events, people in Bihar are getting money in their bank accounts. Earlier, a man's bank account in Bihar's Khagaria district got credited with Rs 5.5 lakh due to a bank error. Ranjit Das who refused to return the money claimed that the money credited in his account is sent by Prime Minister Modi, as he had promised to credit Rs 15lakh in an individual's account. Later the man was arrested for not returning the money back.

A similar case has been reported in Bihar's Katihar district. An amount of Rs 900 crore got credited to the bank account of two children. The incident took place at Mane Katihar's bank leaving the bank officials puzzled as they themselves were not sure where did that money come from. The incident left the whole village surprised and many eager to check their respective accounts to witness anything similar.

The boys had visited the local Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) of the State Bank of India (SBI) to find out about the amount deposited by the state government for their school uniforms but received shocking but mindblowing information of getting this much money credited to their account. The amount credited in the accounts of the Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar is more than ₹900 crore.

Both the children are said to be residents of Pastia village that comes under Azamnagar Police station. More than Rs 60 crore is deposited in the account of student Guruchandra Vishwas - 1008151030208081. Whereas an amount of more than 900 crores is deposited in Asit Kumar's account - 1008151030208001. Both the account is of Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank Bhelaganj branch.

In the latest developments, Bank Manager Manoj Gupta said that the payment has been stopped from the account of both children and the matter is under investigation.

Posted By: Ashita Singh