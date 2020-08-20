New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

A supernova, 65 light-years from the Earth likely caused a mass extinction event, according to research published in the University of Illinois. Also, the theory can be claimed on the basis of certain radioactive isotopes that have been found in Earth’s rock record. According to a paper published in the National Academy of Sciences, astronomical reasons could be responsible for the mass extinction event that happened between Devonian and Carboniferous about 359 million ago.

The University of Illinois, physics professor Brian Fields and Urban-Champaign astronomy’s study assured the mass extinction event because thousands of generations of plant spores were found in sunburnt conditions due to ultraviolet light on the rocks.

Astronomy and physics professor Brian Fields said in a statement, “Earth-based catastrophes such as large-scale volcanism and global warming can destroy the ozone layer, too, but evidence for those is inconclusive for the time interval in question. Instead, we propose that one or more supernova explosions, about 65 light-years away from Earth, could have been responsible for the protracted loss of ozone.”

According to a student-study co-author Adrienne Ertel, one of the closest supernova threats today is from the star Betelgeuse, which is over 600 light-years away and well outside of the kill distance of 25 light-years.

Researchers said that the violent supernova brings UV, X-ray and gamma rays, due to these radiations, ozone layer irradiated that last up to 100,000 years. Now, the researchers are developing a new theory based on ‘smoking gun’. They are studying two specific radioactive isotopes of plutonium that could have come from the Late Devonian period to the Earth from via cosmic explosion. Human beings are also responsible for the cosmic reactions as the cosmic reactions could not happen in isolation.

Posted By: Srishti Goel