New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A galaxy distorted by the effects of gravitational lensing; the mysterious colour changing storm of Jupiter; a supernova blast-wave stretched 60 light years from its sources -- these are three of the many intriguing and breathtaking images of the deep space shared by the official social media handles of NASA's Hubble Space telescope in 2020. The images are nothing short of treasure trove for space enthusiasts around the world. As the year draws to a close, let's look at some of the best images captured by the telescope this year.

An Asymmetrical galaxy which was host to a supernova explosion

In August, Hubble shared a breathtaking image of NGC 2442, an asymmetrical galaxy that is of special interest to astronomers ever since it hosted a massive supernova explosion in 2015. The explosion was visible from Earth for months even through a small telescope.

Supernova blast wave located 2400 light years away

in August, NASA shared a stunning image of a section of the Cygnus supernova blast wave, located around 2,400 light-years away from Earth. The barrier of light appears to look like a delicate and light orange veil draped across the sky. The image depicts a very small section of Cygnus Loop — a massive structure that would have covered a portion of the sky 36 times larger than the full moon if it were completely in the visible spectrum. The structure is a remnant of a supernova explosion that occurred around 10,000-20,000 light years ago, according to NASA.

Waterfall of stars

In November, Hubble shared a breathtaking image of Galaxy UGCA 193 that appears like a waterfall of stars. Located in the constellation of Sextans, the galaxy appears to host many young stars, especially in the lower portion of this view, which creates a striking blue haze and a sense that these stars are falling from 'above', the space agency said.

Celebrity Comet

On July 3, Hubble captured NEOWISE comet when it skimmed closest to the sun at a distance of 43 million kilometres

Galaxy distorted by effects of gravitational lensing

In November, Hubble captured an intriguing image of galaxy LRG-3-817 that appears as a long arc due to the effects of gravitational lensing. The image shows light from the said galaxy being distorted and magnified by the massive gravitational field of a cluster of galaxies that exist in the foreground.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja