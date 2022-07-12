Supermoon 2022 Date And Time: When And How To Watch Strawberry Moon

In a piece of good news for those who missed the supermoon in June 2022, also called the Strawberry moon, they can see the Supermoon tomorrow (July 13, 2022). The full moon is also called the Buck Moon, as it refers to the time of the year when new antlers grow on male deer or bucks. The bucks shed their antlers and regrow new and more impressive sets every year.

As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this time the Supermoon will last up to three days this week. It means the moon will appear full for about three days, starting from early Tuesday morning to early Friday morning. "The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from early Tuesday morning through early Friday morning," the US space agency said in a statement.

What Is Strawberry Supermoon?

The term "supermoon" was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth. Since we can't see a new Moon (except when it passes in front of the Sun), what has caught the public's attention in recent decades are full supermoons, as these are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year, as mentioned by NASA.

Different Names Of The Fullmoon:

The Strawberry Supermoon:

According to NASA, the term "supermoon" was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

Honey Moon:

An old European name for this full moon is the Mead or Honey Moon. Mead is also called Honey Wine. Some writings suggest that the time around the end of June was when honey was ready for harvesting, which made this the "sweetest" Moon.

Rose Moon:

Another European name for this full moon is the Rose Moon. Some sources indicate the name "Rose Moon" comes from the roses that bloom this time of year.

Poson Poya For Buddhists:

For Buddhists, this is Poson Poya. The Poson holiday in Sri Lanka celebrates the introduction of Buddhism in 236 BCE.