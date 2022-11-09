Sunny Leone's Image Appears On KTET 2022 Admit Card In Major Goof-Up; Probe Ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is really popular among fans, so much that in a faux pas her image was printed on the exam hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022), held on November 6.

Following the incident, an inquiry was ordered by the education department after the screenshot of the admit card has gone viral.

Reportedly, the incident happened at Rudrappa College. It was caught when a candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of the actress, following which the principal of the institution lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

According to police, the goof-up would have occurred when uploading the photograph while filling out and submitting the application online.

The candidate said she did not fill out the application online but asked others to do it on her behalf.

Meanwhile, the education department said that candidates have to fill out the application online for which a user ID and password are generated, which is exclusive to the candidate and no one else can meddle with it.

The department said it has no role in generating the examination hall ticket because it has to be done by the candidates only.

"The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident," the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.