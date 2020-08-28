Alongside the name, 400 or full marks in the best of four subjects in class 12 board examinations were mentioned on the list.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A Kolkata college on Thursday released the merit list for admission to an undergraduate programme which featured Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on the top of the list.

The first list for the admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College posted on its website had the actor's name at the top. Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list.

Alongside the name, 400 or full marks in the best of four subjects in class 12 board examinations were mentioned on the list.

"It is an act of mischief as someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone's name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident," a college official said.

The incident raised questions among the academia about the online admission process that is underway.

Sunny Leone, who has won hearts with her hard work and dancing skills, will soon be seen in an item number with Kiccha Sudeep.

"I am happy that my dancing skills and item numbers strike a chord with masses. The credit goes to the entire team that composes the music and choreographs the song. I like dancing so I feel blessed that these songs have become such huge hits. 'K3' item number is also planned in an aesthetic way and I am sure it will become a hit," she said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta