New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The variety of cuisines across India are considered as diverse as its people. Lately, a Delhi restaurant’s naming of its signature Chaap dish stoked reactions on Internet. The shop, named ‘Veer Ji Chaap wale’ features the dishes such as “Sunny Leone Chaap” and “Baby Doll Chaap” in its menu.

Paytm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter and shared the image of the picture. The image shows the display board of the restaurant flaunting the aforementioned names. Along with the photo, Sharma wrote, "Seriously!"

Following Sharma’s tweet, netizens started sharing their reactions on the menu of ‘Veer Ji Malai Chaap Wale’.

“I have been ordering from here. They are a vegetarian's delight,” a user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Netizens started hailing Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma as ‘Indian Elon Musk’. Tesla CEO is also famous for bringing such unique businesses into focus.

“Indian Elon Musk now. Now it's the time for Veer ji malai chaap wale. They are promoted in free. BTW they are serving last 4 to 5 years and they have so many franchise in delhi NCR,” a user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Menu not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments: restaurant owner

Gurpreet Singh, owner of one of the ‘Veer Ji Chaap Wale’ franchises at Geeta Colony in New Delhi tells Jagran English that by keeping such menu, he doesn’t mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments. “People come and enjoy our menu and because of these names they find it ‘fun’ to eat at our place,” Singh told Jagran English.



What is Chaap?

Famous in North India and currently the popular taste of the moment in the National Capital, chaap is prepared from soya chunks and soya beans by mixing them together with an all purpose flour. Its preparations are usually fried, either shallow or deep.

