New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is known for his commentary now and his arming words on mic while doing his duty during IPL 2022. Sunil Gavaskar never shies away from pointing out something and he did the same on Sunday. Indian former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday very cheekily requested his fellow British commentator to request England to return to the coveted Kohinoor diamond to India on air during Rajasthan Royals ve Lucknow Super Giants match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This hilarious conversation between the two, Gavaskar and British commentator Alan Wilkins was taken in a light-hearted manner by alll and now it has gone viral on the internet. During the IPL on-air commentary, the two commentators were talking about how Marine Drive is referred to as 'Queen's necklace' in the same convo, Gavaskar Slyly slipped his Kohinoor question and said, "We are still awaiting the Kohinoor Diamond."

Sunil Gavaskar just teased @Swannyg66 for Kohinoor Diamond.😀 If British Government really does it , India would accept it wholeheartedly on its 75th birthday. #IPL2022 #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/2yrmuFrYJ2 — Pankaj (@Pankajlembhe11) April 10, 2022

Note: the user mistakenly attributed former English cricketer Graeme Swann as the commentator in the convo but later, it was clarified that it was Alan Wilkins.

In response, Wilkins first burst out and laughed and added, " I wonder when that is coming." To which Gavaskar responded with another question and said, Wilking if you possess any influence, you could persuade the British Government."

Soon, the Internet got buzzed with as netizens started commenting on the same supporting Gavaskar on his valid request. One commented, A lot of people have demanded to get the Kohinoor back to India but I don't think anyone has asked it as cheekily as Sunil Gavaskar on Global Feed😂."

Only Sunny G can ask an English commentator to ask his government to return the Kohinoor they stole from India on national television. Savage! 😂😂#IPL2022 — Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) April 10, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar ribbing Alan Wilkins about the British taking away the Kohinoor after Wilkins made a comment about Marine Drive being called the Queen’s Necklace is GOLD! #TATAIPL2022 — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) April 10, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar asked the british to return the Kohinoor diamond on air.

👀#IPL2022 #kohinoor — Kshitij Kulshreshtha (@kshitijkulsh) April 10, 2022

Another said, "Thank you, Sunil Gavaskar, for reminding Alan Wilkins about the Kohinoor diamond stolen by the British, for the latter could not stop going gaga over the 'Queen's Necklace', or what we know as the Marine Drive."

Alan Wilkins - Marine Drive is the gem of Mumbai.



Sunil Gavaskar - We are still waiting for the Kohinoor you... http://t.co/dfwN9gECC6 — Akshat Singh (@akshtz) May 16, 2015

Meanwhile, some old tweets based on the same conversation between the two commentators also resurfaced yesterday night which revealed that this is not the first time that Gavaskar has asked or reminded Wilkins about the stolen Kohinoor Diamond.

