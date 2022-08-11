Sturgeon Moon: When And Where To Watch Last Supermoon Of 2022

While August 11 is being observed as Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrated to cherish the bond of brother and sister, the day is also special in a different way. It's a piece of good news for those who love staring at the moon, standing on their terrace as the last supermoon of 2022 will be witnessed on the same day.

This will be the third and the last supermoon of this year. After June's Strawberry moon and July's Buck moon, it's now time for August's Sturgeon moon. It will be visible all over the world on August 11 and 12.

When And Where To Watch Supermoon?

The supermoon will be visible on the full moon night of Thursday, August 11. It will arise at nearly 01:36 am GMT at night. The more, however, will be visible in all its brightness and fullness on August 12 too. Meanwhile, you can also watch it through Livestream by The Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy, on August 12, 1:30 am Eastern Time Zone (ETD).

One will also be able to witness Saturn during this time. The planet will be near its brightest for the year, which will occur a few days later, said NASA.

What Is Sturgeon Moon?

The August supermoon derives its name from a large sturgeon fish that the Algonquin tribes of North America used to catch with much more ease during the time.

According to NASA, the term "supermoon" was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth. Since we can't see a new Moon (except when it passes in front of the Sun), what has caught the public's attention in recent decades are full supermoons, as these are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.