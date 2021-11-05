New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We all do blunders, at times it doesn't get noticed while sometimes the whole internet gets notified. Something similar happened to Sindh's Chief Minister in Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali. Diwali was celebrated across India on November 4.

In a major faux pas, Pakistan's Sindh's CM, Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking to his Twitter wished the Hindu community a ‘Happy Holi’ on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday. Although the Tweet was deleted at the earliest after recognizing the blunder. But netizens were prompt enough to take a screenshot of the post before it was removed.

A Pakistani journalist, Murtaza Solangi took his Twitter account to share the now-deleted screenshot of the tweet and commented, "Sindh has the largest number of Hindu population in Pakistan with areas where Hindus are in the overwhelming majority. One can only be sad at the state of affairs if the staff at the CM House Sindh doesn’t know the difference between Diwali and Holi. Sad indeed."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Sindh has the largest number of Hindu population in Pakistan with areas where Hindus are in overwhelming majority. One can only be sad at the state of affairs if the staff at the CM House Sindh doesn’t know the difference between Diwali and Holi. Sad indeed. pic.twitter.com/QdpDe6f3Pl — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) November 4, 2021

The tweet has gone viral on the netizens as some internet users are shocked by the level of unawareness of the Chief Minister while others grabbed the opportunity to mock the CM at various different levels.

Very unfortunate! How can CM office do such blunders? https://t.co/pKATEru0m7 — Commander Udaybir Yadav(Veteran) , Social Crusader (@udaybiryadav) November 5, 2021

Stupidity And Arrogance At It's Best. — Suleman Talpur (@talpur1) November 4, 2021

"Stupidity and Ignorance at its best," a user commented while another wrote "Hahah CM Sindh wishing everyone Happy Holi on Diwali...Eid par Merry Christmas bol diya...," a second user commented while a third wrote, "Very unfortunate! How can CM office do such blunders?"

Hahah CM Sindh wishing everyone Happy Holi on Diwali...Eid par Merry Christmas bol diya... https://t.co/RfRCHNDELG — K Pop (@Kumasarkk) November 4, 2021

After deleting the wrong wish CM's office put out a series of Tweets and wrote, "Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulates the Hindu community on Diwali. Diwali is a festival of joys and lights, says Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.”

What are your thoughts on this? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh