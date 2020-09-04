A researcher from the Rochester Institute of Technology, found climate change likely to be the reason behind the fall of Indus Valley Civilisation.

Several years ago, flourishing civilisation in the Indus River Valley inexplicably abandoned its cities, and its empty buildings have begun to decay. There are several theories about the declination of the Indus Valley Civilisation, including invasion by nomadic Indo-Aryans and earthquakes, but a study found ‘climate’ to be the most appropriate reason.

According to a study by an Indian-origin scientist, the continuous shift in the patterns linked to climate change likely caused the rise and fall of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. The scientists analysed the climate change data from North India covering the past 5,700 years.

Nishant Malik, a researcher from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in the US used indirect observations to conclude the climate patterns in Northern India via new mathematical methods. However, Malik found the study of ancient climate time series with mathematical tools a bit challenging task.

According to a research published in Chaos, “An Interdisciplinary Journal of Nonlinear Science, noted that by measuring the presence of particular chemical forms in stalagmite mineral deposits in caves in South Asia, scientists could develop a record of monsoon rainfall in the region for the past 5,700 years.”

"Usually the data we get when analysing paleoclimate is a short time series with noise and uncertainty in it. As far as mathematics and climate are concerned, the tool we use very often in understanding climate and weather is dynamical systems," news agency PTI quoted Nishant Malik as saying.

"But dynamical systems theory is harder to apply to paleoclimate data. This new method can find transitions in the most challenging time series, including paleoclimate, which are short, have some amount of uncertainty and have noise in them," he added.

The RIT scientist believed that there was a major impact of the ancient climate on the declination of the Indus Valley Civillisation. The pattern is followed leading to additional important historical discoveries. However, even after a long study, the researchers could not come to the conclusion.

Posted By: Srishti Goel