New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: June's full moon, the Strawberry moon illuminated the sky on June 14. It was visible to the n*ked eye at 5.22 PM IST on June 14. This time the moon was at the closest point in its orbit around Earth, making it appear like a “supermoon”. On Tuesday, the moon came within 222,238 miles of Earth. This was the second of the four consecutive supermoons.

People have been sharing pictures of the moon on social media and admiring its beauty. See some pictures here:

FULL STRAWBERRY MOON 🍓🌕



LOOK: Photographers captured the spectacular appearance of tonight's full "Strawberry Supermoon," as seen from their locations on Tuesday, June 14.



📸: See each photo for proper credits | @vesgarcia_ #BeAnINQUIRER pic.twitter.com/LhjeSu0CA1 — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) June 14, 2022

#strawberrymoon #Sagittarius #SaturninRetrograde #moonlightdrive 🌕 June 14 2022

At the end of your night, try to clear release old energies that are not serving you. This moon is for prosperity & manifesting. What are you drawing in? #gratitude #healing #goodkarma #goodenergies pic.twitter.com/QwebOwJAVv — ॐ Tomorrow Never Knows ॐ (@CosmicDustAra) June 14, 2022

According to NASA, a supermoon appears 17% bigger and 30% brighter than the year’s faintest moon, when it is farthest from Earth in its orbit. Supermoons are rare and occur three to four times a year, almost always consecutively.

For the lesser-known, the Strawberry moon doesn’t look like a strawberry, nor is it pink in colour. The name was given to the full moon by the Algonquin Native American tribe in northeastern US and eastern Canada. It refers to the region’s strawberry harvesting season and not the colour of the moon. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the name Strawberry moon had been used by Ojibwe, Algonquin, Lakota, and Dakota peoples to mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries.

“On the summer solstice, the Sun appears highest in the sky for the year. Full moons are opposite the sun, so a full moon near the summer solstice will be low in the sky,” NASA said in a guide.

Here's a calendar of all Full Moons:

There will be six more full moons this year:

July 13: Buck moon

August 11: Sturgeon moon

September 10: Harvest moon

October 9: Hunter’s moon

November 8:Beaver moon

December 7: Cold moon

The Strawberry moon coincided with Vat Purnima, a Hindu festival in which married women tie a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree and keep a fast for their spouses’ long lives.

