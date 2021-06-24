Strawberry Moon 2021: To watch the Strawberry Moon, the easiest thing to do is to get out and take a look at the moon. Yes, you don’t need any precautions to watch this celestial event, unlike a solar eclipse.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Get ready to watch the Strawberry Moon which will appear bigger and brighter in the night skies today, June 24. It will be the last Full Moon of the spring season and the first Full Moon of the summer. The beautiful celestial event significant for different reasons in different societies will be visible for three consecutive days. Here’s all you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the Strawberry coloured moon.

When and where will Strawberry Moon be visible in India?

The Strawberry Moon will be visible in India around 12:10 am. It will be at its peak at that time due to being close to Earth in the orbit. According to Farmer's Almanac, the moon will be visible until it rises over the horizon as the sunsets. In New Delhi, the Strawberry Moon is expected to appear around 7.23 pm. Unlike the normal moon, this special Super Moon will stay longer than a day.

How to watch the Strawberry Moon?

To watch the Strawberry Moon, the easiest thing to do is to get out and take a look at the moon. Yes, you don’t need any precautions to watch this celestial event, unlike a solar eclipse. It’s very much safe for you to witness the Strawberry Moon in the night sky. You can even look at it directly with normal eyes, without worries.

For an extra clear view, grab a telescope or binoculars and get a close-up of the moon with finer details. In some places, the Strawberry Moon or Super Moon will also be telecasted on the live stream. So, you can tune in to that and enjoy the view. Don’t forget to click pictures if you a stargazer.

